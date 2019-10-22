McFly's Danny Jones says the band ''should'' follow in the footsteps of Billie Eilish and make their upcoming tour eco-friendly.

The 'bad guy' hitmaker is making it possible for fans to bring reusable bottles by having refill stations at her shows and Danny thinks it would be a good idea for them to do the same, especially as bassist Dougie Poynter - who recently released his first standalone children's book titled 'Plastic Sucks!', which aims to teach kids about the harmful effect that plastic is having on the world's oceans - is vocal about his love of nature and the need for environmental change.

Speaking to Metro.co.uk, Danny said: ''I think that we should [follow Billie's example] at our gigs:

''I'm sure Dougie will be all over that.''

Dougie Poynter recently had a turtle named after him in honour of his new eco-book.

The 'Obviously' hitmaker carried out research on the impact of plastic on sea life, and the 31-year-old star bonded with a Green Sea Turtle at SEA LIFE London Aquarium, and in commemoration his s tome - which was released last month - the turtle was renamed Dougie.

SEA LIFE hoped the renaming would encourage Dougie's fans to help protect similar species living in the wild, and the organisation also installed a blue plaque in honour of Dougie the Turtle, in order to help donations to the SEA LIFE Trust's rescue and rehabilitation programmes around the world.

The 'Love Is Easy' hitmaker said: ''I feel so honoured to have this beautiful turtle named after me. Visiting the amazing sea creatures at the London Aquarium to research my book has been awesome and Dougie the Turtle has become my new favourite ocean buddy. I hope Plastic Sucks! helps encourage the next generation to think about doing simple things to protect turtles like him from plastic pollution being put into our seas every day.''

The pop band - completed by Tom Fletcher and Harry Judd - kick off play London's The O2 arena on November 20.

They will then play a total of 11 shows in 11 different towns and cities throughout the end of April and beginning of May, hitting locations including Liverpool, Newcastle, Glasgow, Manchester, Leeds, Cardiff, Bournemouth, Brighton, London, Birmingham, and Nottingham.