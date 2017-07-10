McFly have started a breakfast club.

The 'All About You' hitmakers - which includes Tom Fletcher, Danny Jones, Dougie Poynter and Harry Judd - are taking it in turns with their respective partners to host a regular get together over breakfast.

And Giovanna Fletcher, Tom's wife, has revealed their sons Buzz, three, and Buddy, 16 months, have really bonded with Harry and Izzy Judd's little girl, 17-month-old Lola.

Writing for her HELLO! magazine column, Giovanna shared: ''We've started a breakfast club with the McFly family, with us taking it in turns to host.

''They're a funny bunch and it's great seeing Lola (Izzy and Harry's little girl) and our boys playing together. There have been lots of unprompted kisses exchanged so far!''

Meanwhile, Giovanna previously revealed she would love to add to her brood one day.

She shared: ''I'm hopefully not going to stop at two. I wouldn't say no to expanding our family, but I look forward to whatever comes ...

''We've discussed having more kids but not in the near future. It depends on what happens and if my body allows it. But I've always been maternal and I love being a mum. It's a learning curve though. I feel like being a mum is one long wing-it session.

''We met as kids and now we have kids, which is funny. Tom's a brilliant dad - he's so playful and creative with them. We love spending time as a family and a night on the sofa with a glass of wine. For us, that's just as good as a night out and a posh meal.''