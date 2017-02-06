McFly have finished a ''good chunk'' of their new album.

The 'All About You' group - which also features Tom Fletcher, Danny Jones and Dougie Poynter - haven't released a new record since 'Above the Noise' in 2010, and the hunky bass player says they are well on the way to completing their sixth studio effort, but he says they won't be rushing to release it.

He told The Sun newspaper: Writing is fun but it's hard.

''It takes a lot of time but we were away for a while.

''It won't be out until it's ready but we got a good chunk done.''

Meanwhile, the 29-year-old rocker is set to star in upcoming British film 'The Academy' after he landed the part after taking acting lessons and successfully auditioning to play superhero Hale, who is ''captured in a big plot twist'', and has teased that he has more movie work in the pipeline.

He added: ''I've started shooting the film.

''That's here in the UK. There are other things too, but I can't say. I'm very excited.''

A previous update on their eagerly-anticipated record came from drummer Harry, 31, in December, who said their break made them a better band.

At the time, he said: ''We definitely want to keep progressing and growing as a band. Danny has been working a lot in the studio this year in production, Tom is a brilliant writer and Dougie has been out acting and doing other things so he'll be bringing in some new influences and stuff.

''There are already a couple of songs that I think we've got that we all love, and hopefully we'll all be going in the same direction.''