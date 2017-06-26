MC Lyte misses Kanye West and his music.

The 46-year-old rap star has taken to her Instagram page to pay tribute to Kanye and has urged him to return to the music scene as soon as possible.

Alongside an old photograph of Kanye, she wrote: ''My dear brother you are on my mind. Where are you? How are you? Will we hear you again? How you feel...will we ever hear how you feel? We miss you. Can't wait to hear that next thing. Those words. That slay. So slick. Sing your song my brother, Jesus Walks...He does, your are, because he was. He is, he lives, ask & believe, he'll manifest the gift----NEW LIFE ---We miss you Kanye... (sic)''

Kanye, 40, has not released an album since 'The Life of Pablo' in February 2016, and he was hospitalised after suffering hallucinations and paranoia later in the same year.

MC Lyte's Instagram post comes shortly after music legend Sir Paul McCartney admitted he felt ''nervous'' about collaborating with Kanye.

The 75-year-old icon joined Kanye and Rihanna on the 2015 hit 'FourFiveSeconds' - but Sir Paul harboured doubts about the project prior to meeting the controversial rap star.

He explained: ''I got a phone call and my manager said, 'Kanye West would like to work with you.' And I go, 'Yeah, we'll do it.' I was a little bit nervous at first, because I thought it could go horribly wrong. But I was intrigued to see what he was up to and how he did it. And it was a very intriguing process.

''You basically don't write songs. You basically just talk and noodle a bit and you record it all on your phone. And then he goes away. And that's basically his record. But it was great doing it because I don't work like that.''