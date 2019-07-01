MC Harvey has become a father for the third time.

The So Solid Crew star - who already has Angel, 11, with Javine Hylton and Persia, three, with Ghamzeh Mahdizadeh - welcomed his son Koa into the world on June 19.

Sharing the happy news on Instagram, he wrote: ''Koa Ray Harvey ... 19.6.2019 Koa meaning [Warrior in Hawaiian] Welcome son #blessed #newbornboy (sic)''

Harvey shared a sweet video of the tot sucking his thumb as he laid on his mother's chest, captioning it with the hashtag: ''#BabyKoa''

Harvey also posted an adorable picture of Persia kissing her little brother, captioning it: ''Brother & sister bonding #familyiseverything (sic)''

Harvey's friends reached out to congratulate him on his happy news.

Actor Richard Blackwood wrote: ''Yes my friend he's beautiful I'm truly happy for you! Blessings (sic)''

Whilst Kerry Katona shared: ''Omg congrats my darling stay blessed all of you (sic)''

Katie Price offered her congratulations, with reality star Vicky Pattison adding: ''Congrats you guys!!! Absolutely beautiful (sic)''

Soap star Charles Venn shared: ''God is Great, congratulations on the birth of your beautiful Prince, my bro (sic)''

Katie Price's ex Kieran Hayler shared: ''Congratulations mate.''

And it was back to usual fatherhood duties for Harvey as he posted a video on his Instagram story where he admitted he was no longer cool in the eyes of his eldest daughter.

Explaining what happened, he told his followers: ''So I'm officially not cool no more. I just dropped my 11-year-old daughter to school. I said, 'Princess would you like me to walk you into school.' She said, 'No dad, I can't be seen with you walking me into school.' Well it's that time.''