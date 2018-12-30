Mayim Bialik has posted a heartfelt message about love on her Instagram account following her split from her mystery boyfriend.

The 'Big Bang Theory' actress - who has kids Miles, 13, and Frederick, ten, with her ex-husband Michael Stone - took to the photo-sharing platform to share a snap of a clipboard that featured a message about love.

It read: ''Even after all this time the sun never says to the earth, 'You owe me.' Look what happens with a love like that, it lights the whole sky.' (sic)''

Mayim, 43, recently admitted that the festive season is the ''worst time'' to be single.

The actress said she's been struggling to deal with the onslaught of Christmas commercials that are aimed at couples.

Writing in a blog post for her women's lifestyle website Grok Nation, she explained: ''My love story is nothing particularly exceptional. I mean, he was - er, is. I was an exceptional iteration of myself with him. For five years in fact. And now it's over.

''If ever there were a story that should have ended not like this, I feel this might be it. But he has his own will and much as I wish I could control his will, I cannot. And so here we are.

''There is rarely good timing for a break up. But most certainly, the worst time is now. In case he is reading this, I'm just meh with this timing. Because say what you will, the holidays are a time to not be recently broken up.

''Commercials tell me this is the time of year to buy the woman you love expensive jewellery. It's also when people get proposed to. And I would be lying if I said it didn't enter my mind that this holiday season might hold a promise of a secure future for me. (sic)''