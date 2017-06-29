Mayim Bialik has been ordered not to speak for a month.

The 'Big Bang Theory' actress has suffered sprained vocal cords and has been told by doctors to stay silent in order for the damage to heal.

She shared a photo of herself at the doctor's office on Twitter and wrote: ''Me waiting for a check up from my ENT (ear, nose, and throat specialist). Can't speak for a month. Yup (sic)''

And later in the day, the 41-year-old actress posted a video of herself typing messages, which were then read out by her 11-year-old son Miles.

The youngster said: ''This is my son, Miles, talking. I sprained my vocal cords and I can't speak - it really sucks. So, we're having a silent video with me talking. I can't talk because my vocal cords are sprained.''

Mayim previously spoke of what a great relationship she has with her ex-husband Michael Stone - with whom she has Miles and younger son Frederick, nine - even though they split up in 2013.

She said: ''I'm a working mom and every night when I'm working, he's the one feeding them dinner, giving them a bath, reading them goodnight stories, tucking them in and making sure they sleep well.

''The best thing I can do is be tremendously grateful for what a wonderful ex-husband I have and what a great dad he is and to continue to shatter the image of the perfect family I thought my intact family would be.''

The actress admits there are still things about Michael that annoy her but insists they work hard to always put their children first.

She added: ''Being divorced is not a fun way to raise kids. Things my ex did when we were married that annoyed me then, annoy me still.

''Life is not a dress rehearsal. My kids get one chance to be kids and this is their situation. I have to put them first because I'm their mom and he's their dad.''