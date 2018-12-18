Mayim Bialik thinks the festive season is the ''worst time'' to be single.

The 'Big Bang Theory' star - who has sons Miles, 13, and Frederick, 10, with her ex-husband Michael Stone - revealed in November that she had split from her mystery boyfriend, and has now said she's been struggling to deal with the onslaught of Christmas commercials that are aimed at couples.

Writing in a blog post for her women's lifestyle website Grok Nation on Tuesday (18.12.18), she said: ''My love story is nothing particularly exceptional. I mean, he was - er, is. I was an exceptional iteration of myself with him. For five years in fact. And now it's over.

''If ever there were a story that should have ended not like this, I feel this might be it. But he has his own will and much as I wish I could control his will, I cannot. And so here we are.

''There is rarely good timing for a break up. But most certainly, the worst time is now. In case he is reading this, I'm just meh with this timing. Because say what you will, the holidays are a time to not be recently broken up.

''Commercials tell me this is the time of year to buy the woman you love expensive jewellery. It's also when people get proposed to. And I would be lying if I said it didn't enter my mind that this holiday season might hold a promise of a secure future for me.''

But despite her heartache, Mayim - who has never revealed her boyfriend's identity to the public - knows that being alone over Christmas is nothing compared to the ''suffering'' others in the world are facing.

She continued: ''All over the world, people are suffering and in need. We can get through this season alone. I can even be alone for a long time if that's my path. I have many other things to work on, work for and work toward. If you are not getting support from compassionate ears and hearts, seek the assistance of a therapist, school or work counsellor or social worker, or go online and find help in your area. But also remember to be grateful for blessings, even if they are small. There is light at the end of this.''

And for anyone else facing a lonely Christmas (25.12.18), the 43-year-old actress' top tip is to ban sad music.

She wrote: When we broke up the last time (two years ago), I listened to SO MUCH ADELE that my children would weep when they heard the music blaring; but not from sadness, from misery at hearing Adele AGAIN.''