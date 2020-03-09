Max Von Sydow has died at the age of 90, his agent has confirmed.
Max Von Sydow has died.
The 'Game of Thrones' actor - whose real name was Carl Adolf von Sydow - passed away at his home in France on Sunday (08.03.20) at the age of 90, his agent, Jean Diamond, has confirmed.
Jean announced in a statement: ''It is with a broken heart and with infinite sadness that we have the extreme pain of announcing the departure of Max von Sydow, March 8, 2020.''
Max's stage and screen career spanned five decades and his most memorable appearances included 'The Seventh Seal' - one of his 11 big screen collaborations with Swedish filmmaker Ingmar Bergman - where his character played chess with death in 1957.
He also famously appeared in 'The Exorcist' in 1973 and 2015's 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens'.
His career continued later in life, with a role in 'The Simpsons' in 2014 and portraying the mystical Three-Eyed Raven in a handful of episodes of the HBO fantasy drama series 'Game of Thrones'.
He will make a posthumous appearing in upcoming war drama 'Echoes of the Past'.
Max was previously married to the late Christina Inga Britta Olin, with whom he had sons Clas and Henrik, but they divorced in 1979. He went on to wed Catherine Brelet in April 1997.
In 2002, he relinquished his Swedish citizenship to become a citizen of France.
They might sound like they're from the 70s, but they way they roll is very 2020.
What's new in the music world this week?
'U Kin B the Sun' is an album rich in texture and depth and one that quite obviously, and unapologetically, plays to Frazey Ford's strengths.
Listen to their new single 'Small Change'.
Everything you ever needed to know about Viking metal.
3TEETH hit Leeds for the first time with support from British artist PIG.
This will make you want to walk amongst the skyscrapers.
Appealing both to a new generation of viewers and fans of the series since the...
After the victory of the Rebel Alliance over the Galactic Empire and subsequent demolition of...
It's been thirty years since the Rebel Alliance; led by the noble Luke Skywalker, the...
30 years ago, the Rebel Alliance struck their killing blow against the Galactic Empire. The...
Set three decades after the devastating events of 'Star Wars Episode VI: Return of the...
Among a submissive and addictive world where businessmen control the minds of consumers, Misha comes...
Based on the Jonathan Safran Foer novel, this film holds its heavy emotional weight in...
Oskar Schell is an eleven year old genius who views the world differently to others....
Ridley Scott and his usual Oscar-winning crewmates turn the familiar old English legend into a...
Essentially a B-movie thriller with an A-list cast and production values (and an epic's running...
Watch the trailer for Shutter Island In the 1950's mental patients were incarcerated in some...
Jean-Dominique Bauby, Jean-Do to his loved ones, was an editor for the Parisian branch of...