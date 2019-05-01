Maude Apatow has joined her father Judd's latest comedy about Pete Davidson's life.

The 21-year-old actress - who is the daughter of the director and Leslie Mann - is set to star as Pete's on-screen sister in the untitled semi-autobiographical film about around the 'Saturday Night Live' star, which is set for release on June 19, 2020.

The film's script has been penned by Apatow, Davidson and Dave Sirus, and Apatow will produce the picture for his Apatow Productions alongside Barry Mendel.

Marisa Tomei - who recently starred as Aunt May in the Marvel Cinematic Universe's reboot of 'Spider-Man' - will also join the cast playing the comedian's mother.

Pete, 25, grew up in Staten Island, New York and lost his firefighter father in the September 11 terror attacks, when he was just seven, and the comedian has previously admitted that the death of his parent has greatly influenced his stand-up routines - which he started at the age of 16.

The star was also previously engaged to Larry David's daughter, Cazzie David, 25, as well as pop superstar Ariana Grande, 25, who he popped the question to after just four weeks of dating.

Maude has previously featured in her dad's early films including 'Knocked Up', 'Funny People' and 'This is 40' and more recently starred in the female-led thriller 'Assassination Nation' alongside Bella Thorne , 'Allegiant' star Bella Thorne, comedian Joel McHale and 'Selma' star Colman Domingo.

The movie followed a group of four teenage girls who suddenly get unwanted attention from across the globe after personal information about them has been leaked by an unknown hacker.

The script for the production was penned by Sam Levinson, who also directed the project, whilst Foxtail Entertainment, Phantom Four and Bron Studios produced the film.