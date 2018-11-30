Rhys Ifans is in talks to join the cast of the 'Kingsman' prequel.

Director Matthew Vaughn is creating a new story in his spy franchise which will take place before the events of the first two movies - 'The Secret Service' and 'The Golden Circle'.

Ifans, 51, is wanted to play a dangerous and manipulative Russian mystic by Vaughn, 47.

Additionally, 'Captain America: Civil War' actor Daniel Bruhl and 'Game of Thrones' star Charles Dance have also joined the cast in as-yet unknown roles.

The prequel also stars Ralph Fiennes and Harris Dickinson and it is set during World War I and will explore the origins of the intelligence agency, as Fiennes' character becomes Kingsman's first official agent.

It will be a fictional storyline focused around the real life Duke of Lancaster's Regiment which for over a 100 years has included Kingsman as a unique rank, the equivalent of private.

Shooting is due to begin on the project in January and it is scheduled for release in November 2019.

Following the box office success of the first two films - which both starred Taron Egerton as Gary 'Eggsy' Unwin, a young man recruited to be a special spy by Colin Firth's character Harry Hart - Vaughn has big plans to expand his franchise.

As well as the prequel, the filmmaker is also developing a sequel to 'The Golden Circle' that will act as the end of a trilogy for the Harry Hart and Eggsy tale.

He is also planning a 'Kingsman' TV series and a Statesman film based on the American league of spies introduced in 'The Golden Circle'.