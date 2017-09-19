Matthew Vaughn wants to make a ''feel good and heroic'' Superman movie.

The 'Kingsman: The Golden Circle' filmmaker has confirmed he was completing talks with Warner Bros. Pictures about possibly helming 'Man of Steel 2' but admitted he would want the story to be like a ''modern version'' of Richard Donner's classic 1978 movie adaptation of the beloved DC Comics character.

Speaking to Collider, Vaughn - who is married to supermodel Claudia Schiffer - said: ''Weirdly, if I did do 'Superman' - and I made the mistake of telling someone yesterday I have spoken about it and then wallop - I think my main take would be, it's really boring but make a 'Superman' film. I think Donner did it to perfection for that time. I want to do a modern version of the Donner film. Go back to the source material. For me 'Superman' is colour, feel good, heroic. He's a beacon of light in darkness. And that's what I think Superman should be.''

Currently the superhero is portrayed by Henry Cavill who is set to reprise his role in the upcoming 'Justice League' movie despite the character being killed in 'Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice'.

The plot of the 'Justice League' is still scarce but not only will the film be bringing together the DC heroes Batman (Ben Affleck), Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot), The Flash (Ezra Miller), Aquaman (Jason Momoa), Cyborg (Ray Fisher) but also a very impressive supporting cast

Mera (Amber Heard) from the upcoming 'Aquaman' and Lex Luthor (Jesse Eisenberg), Lois Lane (Amy Adams) and Alfred Pennyworth (Jeremy Irons) from 'Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice' will also appear in the movie.

'Justice League' hits cinemas in November.