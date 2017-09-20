Hollywood director Matthew Vaughn has revealed he originally intended to introduce a new young Wolverine character in 'X-Men: First Class'.
The Hollywood director's 2011 fantasy film was widely hailed by fans and critics upon its release, but Matthew has admitted he was forced to abandon his initial ideas after he exited what became 'X-Men: Days of Future Past' and Bryan Singer assumed control of the project.
He explained: ''The reason I haven't done sequels in the past is they just weren't exciting me. And on 'Days of Future Past', even though I co-wrote the bloody thing, the reason I bailed out of it is two things: First, I respect Bryan Singer hugely and 'X-Men' is Bryan's world and I feel he let me play in his sandbox. I enjoyed it, but it wasn't my sandbox. I wanted my own sandbox.
''And, second, I didn't want to do 'Days of Future Past' next. I felt that one should be in a trilogy and 'Days of Future Past' should be the finale of that story.''
The acclaimed moviemaker said his ambitious plans centred around the character of Wolverine. But those ideas had to be scrapped as soon as Singer took charge of the sci-fi franchise.
Speaking to Uproxx, Matthew - who has been married to German model Claudia Schiffer since 2002 - explained: ''I would have done a film in-between where you meet the young Wolverine and a new character, and then 'Days of Future Past' became the young Wolverine and the old Wolverine and just really blow it out.''
