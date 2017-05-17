Matthew Vaughn, Robert Zemeckis and Sam Raimi are among the favourites to DC Extended Universe movie 'The Flash'.

The standalone film about the super-fast superhero - portrayed by Ezra Miller - is scheduled to start filming following a delay in production caused by original helmer Rick Famuyiwa quitting the project due to creative differences between himself and executives at Warner Bros. Studios.

According to website Den of Geek, Zemeckis is the frontrunner to helm the comic book adaptation but due to his scheduling conflicts with his currently untitled new movie with Steve Carell which he is due to start shooting in August.

Fans believe this could mean Vaughn, who helmed 'Kick-Ass', will get given the gig and get shooting started on the film.

Although favoured to take the reins on the blockbuster, Vaughn - who is married to Claudia Schiffer - also has scheduling conflicts including a proposed third instalment to the 'Kingsman' franchise.

Raimi has a good pedigree when it comes to superhero films as he was responsible for the 'Spider-Man' trilogy which saw Tobey Maguire play the Marvel Comics webslinger.

Miller made his first appearance as The Flash in a very brief cameo in 'Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice', whilst he also featured in supervillain romp 'Suicide Squad'.

The 24-year-old actor will have a main role in ensemble movie 'Justice League' which is being released this November and also features the characters Batman (Ben Affleck), Superman (Henry Cavill), Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot), Cyborg (Ray Fisher) and Aquaman (Jason Momoa).

Miller is also busy with other shoots including 'Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them 2' but Warner Bros. has already worked on a new script for 'The Flash' which they now want to bring to the big screen.

Variety report Joby Harold was brought on to do a page-one rewrite and has turned the script into a draft.

The next instalment of the DCEU will be 'Wonder Woman' and despite some criticism about previous DCEU movies including 'Suicide Squad' and 'Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice', the movie has already received a positive response before it hits cinemas in June.