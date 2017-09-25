Matthew Vaughn gave cast and crew of 'Kingsman: The Golden Circle' altitude sickness while shooting on location for the movie.

The director has returned at the helm for the sequel to 2014 spy comedy 'Kingsman: The Secret Service', and he admitted an adrenaline fueled mountain top ski gondola sequence caused some problems with many people having to leave the filming.

Speaking about the challenges of filming, he told Vulture: ''The [ski] gondola sequence was hard. We went out in the mountains and a lot of people had altitude sickness, so that was difficult making it with half the crew who couldn't stay up there ... We all went to the top of the mountain to shoot it and after about 20 minutes half the crew went back down. I'm lucky I didn't get it, but half the crew was like, 'Oh my God,' and then I got poor Taron and [co-star] Pedro [Pascal] and I'm, saying 'Run now, run left, run there.'

''They're like, 'Dude, we can't breathe, let alone run, and we've got ski boots on!' I'm like, 'Ah, just do it.' But yeah, it was tricky and it was cold, and the weather wasn't great, and then we'd get windows of sunshine and shoot again. But it was beautiful.''

The filmmaker - who admitted some people who've seen the film since its premiere in London on September 18 actually thought the sequence was shot with CG effects - also delved into the issues of making a sequel.

Vaughn - who is married to supermodel Claudia Schiffer - added: ''What's hard about making a sequel is people see a sequel expecting to see what they liked in the first film, but if you do too much of what they liked in the first film, you're boring and unoriginal and repetitive. It's a balancing act, so that was havrd.''

'Kingsman: The Golden Circle' is at cinemas now, and features an all-star ensemble cast including Colin Firth, Juianne Moore, Taron Egerton, Mark Strong, Halle Berry, Channing Tatum and Sir Elton John.