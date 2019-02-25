The release date for 'Kingsman: The Great Game' has been pushed back.

The third installment of Matthew Vaughn's British spy franchise has been delayed by 20th Century Fox from November 15, 2019, to February 14, 2020, according to Deadline.

Fox has pushed back the film in order to push ahead with 'Ford vs Ferrari' helmed by James Mangold which follows the British/American Ford team in the 1966 Le Mans World Championship and stars Matt Damon, Christian Bale, Jon Berthnal and Tracy Letts.

The latest chapter of the 'Kingsman' franchise will not be a continuation of the story of protagonist Eggsy as Taron Egerton, the star of the first two films, has confessed he will sit out the next film after appearing as the spy recruit in 'Kingsman: The Secret Service' and 'Kingsman: The Golden Circle'.

He previously admitted: ''I'm not in the next 'Kingsman' movie.

''That doesn't mean I won't be in 'Kingsman' ever again. Matthew's next journey in that world just doesn't involve me.''

The prequel - which stars Ralph Fiennes, Rhys Ifans and Harris Dickinson - is set during World War I and will explore the origins of the intelligence agency, as Fiennes' character becomes Kingsman's first official agent.

It will be a fictional storyline focused around the real life Duke of Lancaster's Regiment which for over a 100 years has included Kingsman as a unique rank, the equivalent of private.

As well as the prequel, the filmmaker is also developing a sequel to 'The Golden Circle' that will act as the end of a trilogy for the Harry Hart and Eggsy tale.

Vaughn is also planning a 'Kingsman' TV series and a Statesman film based on the American league of spies introduced in 'The Golden Circle'.