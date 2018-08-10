'Kingsman 3' is reportedly set to start filming in January and is on the lookout for two new stars.

The Matthew Vaughn-directed franchise is seeking a teen by the name of Conrad, who is the charming son of a British Duke, and an older lead male, with Ralph Fiennes said to be in the frame for the role.

'Kingsman 3' will start filming in the UK and the latest movie in the franchise could be used by Vaughn to introduce characters that will also feature in the 'Kingsman: The Great Game' film, according to That Hashtag Show.

Meanwhile, Taron Egerton - who stars as Gary 'Eggsy' Unwin in the 'Kingsman' franchise - previously revealed he relished the experience of working with Colin Firth on the first two movies.

The 28-year-old actor said the Oscar-winning star is as ''affable and pleasant and kind as he seems''.

He shared: ''I think even if I tried to pretend that I don't like Colin, I wouldn't get very far. I've seen so many shots of me looking like I want to marry him.

''He's just every bit as affable and pleasant and kind as he seems.''

Taron explained that Colin's real-life self might come as a surprise to some people.

The Hollywood star added: ''He has this persona of being a landed gentry type, but he's very down-to-earth and sweet and cool. He's just a dad, a family man who occasionally pretends to be a super-spy.''