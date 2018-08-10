The eagerly awaited 'Kingsman 3' is on the lookout for two new stars.
'Kingsman 3' is reportedly set to start filming in January and is on the lookout for two new stars.
The Matthew Vaughn-directed franchise is seeking a teen by the name of Conrad, who is the charming son of a British Duke, and an older lead male, with Ralph Fiennes said to be in the frame for the role.
'Kingsman 3' will start filming in the UK and the latest movie in the franchise could be used by Vaughn to introduce characters that will also feature in the 'Kingsman: The Great Game' film, according to That Hashtag Show.
Meanwhile, Taron Egerton - who stars as Gary 'Eggsy' Unwin in the 'Kingsman' franchise - previously revealed he relished the experience of working with Colin Firth on the first two movies.
The 28-year-old actor said the Oscar-winning star is as ''affable and pleasant and kind as he seems''.
He shared: ''I think even if I tried to pretend that I don't like Colin, I wouldn't get very far. I've seen so many shots of me looking like I want to marry him.
''He's just every bit as affable and pleasant and kind as he seems.''
Taron explained that Colin's real-life self might come as a surprise to some people.
The Hollywood star added: ''He has this persona of being a landed gentry type, but he's very down-to-earth and sweet and cool. He's just a dad, a family man who occasionally pretends to be a super-spy.''
The first single from Interpol's eagerly anticipated sixth studio album 'The Rover' has dropped alongside a video.
'Jumpsuit' is just one of two singles, including 'Nico and the Niners', released ahead of Twenty One Pilots' latest album 'Trench'.
They unveiled a new video showing the making of the record.
Two years ago, Kingsman: The Secret Service seemed to come out of nowhere, ruffling feathers...
For those who knew him, Gary Unwin (better known as Eggsy to his friends), was...
Based on the true story of an unapologetic underdog who never won anything, this British...
Until the special effects take over in the final act, this is an unusually gritty,...
With virtually the same tone as they used in their superhero spoof Kick-Ass, filmmakers Matthew...
A young teen with an incredible IQ and first-rate academic performance takes the wrong path...
New writer-director Wadlow (Never Back Down) makes one severe misstep with this sequel to Matthew...
A melodramatic tone and fragmented plotting undermines this film's serious edge, almost losing the point...
Matthew Vaughn kicks some life back into the X-men franchise with this superbly written, directed...
The team behind Stardust brings us the superhero movie we always wanted: brazen, raucous and...
The tremendously enchanting Stardust runs on a double dose of star power.Traditional Hollywood stars are...