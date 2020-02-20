Matthew Perry's pals - including his 'Friends' co-star Courteney Cox - want to see him marry his girlfriend Molly Hurwitz.
The 'Friends' star has been romancing Molly for over a year - although they only confirmed their relationship to the public last month - and those close to the actor are hoping he will ''settle down'' with the beauty.
Sources say Matthew's close pal and 'Friends' co-star Courteney Cox is particularly keen to see him get engaged to Molly, as the pair already enjoy quiet nights in together over going out.
An insider told Us Weekly magazine: ''His inner circle have wanted to see him settle down for a long time, especially Courteney Cox, and they hope him and Molly go the distance.
''Molly prefers nights in his private cinema watching films and eating home-cooked meals than going out.''
Whilst sources revealed the pair were seeing each other last month, Molly took to Instagram earlier this month to pay tribute to Matthew, 50, for Valentine's Day (14.02.20), where she revealed it was their second romantic holiday together.
Molly's post - which also made reference to Matthew's recent decision to join Instagram - confirmed the pair have been together since at least February 2019, but it is unknown when they officially began dating.
The 28-year-old beauty wrote: ''Second year being my valentine, but his first as an Instagram influencer. HVD to my favorite (sic)''
Meanwhile, sources say the couple are ''happy''.
One insider said: ''She's brought him to a place where he's positive and confident. Nobody can remember seeing him this happy. He's got a spring in his step that wasn't there before.''
And it's thought the pair could move in together soon.
The source added: ''Molly has her own apartment but has been spending more and more time at his [place].''
