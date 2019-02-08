Matthew Perry was only ''kicked out'' of therapy for one session.

The former 'Friends' star - who played Chandler Bing on the hugely popular US sitcom - logged on to Twitter earlier this week to tell his 1.26 million followers that he wasn't able to carry on with his meeting with a therapist.

But he has since reassured his fans and explained that it was just for that day and he's back to therapy, ''where he belongs'', now.

He had tweeted: ''I got kicked out of therapy today.''

But he added yesterday (07.02.19): ''Easy guys, it was just one session. I'm back in therapy where I belong:) (sic)''

Five months ago, the 49-year-old actor took to the micro-blogging site to reveal he was hospitalised for three months after undergoing an emergency operation to fix a gastrointestinal perforation, which causes severe abdominal pain and tenderness and can be fatal.

Sources said that he was ''very sick'' when he was taken into hospital, and his lengthy recovery time was needed as ''healing can be complicated'' following the surgery.

They said: ''Matthew was very sick when he was hospitalised; his condition was very serious. A gastrointestinal surgery is very complex, and the healing can be complicated.''

Matthew left hospital a day after taking to social media to reveal the news.

He wrote: ''Three months in a hospital bed. Check.''

His representative had asked for ''privacy'' while he recovered.

They said at the time: ''Matthew recently underwent surgery in a Los Angeles hospital to repair a gastrointestinal perforation. He is grateful for the concern and asks for continued privacy as he heals.''

A gastrointestinal perforation or ruptured bowel occurs when a hole develops in the lining of the gastrointestinal tract and can be caused by illnesses such as Crohn's disease, colitis and appendicitis.

Although it is usually repairable, doctors have to work fast to prevent the contents of the gastrointestinal tract from spilling out into the stomach and causing an infection.

Once an infection develops, it can lead to sepsis and ultimately cause death.

Exact details on Matthew's surgery were not revealed, but he has been very open in the past about his struggles with alcohol abuse, which can contribute to digestive health issues.

The actor completed a 48-day programme in rehab for Vicodin addiction in 1997, after he turned to the drug to stop him from ''drinking as much'' as he was.

In 2001, he checked back into a rehab facility to recover from his use of Vicodin, methadone, amphetamines, and alcohol.

He said previously: ''I've had a lot of ups and downs in my life and a lot of wonderful accolades but the best thing about me is that if an alcoholic comes up to me and says, 'Will you help me stop drinking?' I will say, 'Yes. I know how to do that.' ''