Matthew Perry has nightmares about the idea of a 'Friends' revival.

The 47-year-old actor - who starred alongside Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt Le Blanc and David Schwimmer in the hit comedy series for 10 years from 1994 to 2004 - says he has real bad dreams of the show returning and people not caring about it.

Matthew - who played the loveable Chandler Bing in the US sitcom - thinks the show went out on ''such a high'' that it would be pointless to bring it back.

When asked if the show will ever return to screens, he said: ''I have this recurring nightmare - I'm not kidding about this. When I'm asleep, I have this nightmare that we do 'Friends' again and nobody cares. We do a whole series, we come back, and nobody cares about it. So if anybody asks me, I'm gonna say no. The thing is: We ended on such a high. We can't beat it. Why would we go and do it again?''

The '17 Again' star sees his future as writing his own TV shows, but he admits his ideas are too dark for the small screen.

He told Variety: ''In my head I have this TV project that I'd write. That's what the fantasy for me is, next. Somewhere on television. But my brain just thinks of darker sh** than what is expected on a four-camera comedy, or at least on the ones that are on TV now. What I see is serious stuff that, as a bonus, happens to be funny.''

Matthew's co-star Jennifer recently said 'Friends' could never happen now because of society's reliance on technology.

she said: ''We were jokingly saying that if 'Friends' was created today you would have a coffee shop full of people that were just staring into iPhones.

''There would be no actual episodes or conversations.''