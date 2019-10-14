Matthew Morrison's wife has suffered a miscarriage.

The 40-year-old actor and his wife Renee marked the second birthday of their son Revel James Makai over the weekend, and at the same time shared the heartbreaking news that Renee has suffered a miscarriage with what would have been their second child.

In a series of videos posted to Instagram, Renee said: ''Matthew and I have been so intentionally trying to get pregnant and calling our child ... I'm trying to call in my child that I know is waiting for us. And I want to just open my life and my arms to this human. And so on our second cycle of calling this child in, we got pregnant. And it was among just such extraordinary intention and love.

''I found out [I was pregnant] at four weeks and began the cycle of miscarriage on my sixth week, and that's a whole conversation that I would love to have but the point of today is to tell you how meditation helped guide me through this journey and this experience.''

Since experiencing her miscarriage, Renee has relied on meditation to help her ''rise above'' the heartbreak, and although she doesn't know what caused her to miscarry her child, she doesn't want to think about the possible causes, as she doesn't want to dwell on the tragedy.

Renee now wants to focus on ''taking care of Revel''.

She added: ''I delivered Revel James unmedicated, and to go through a miscarriage, this purging of life ... this conversation in your mind and the physical pain. Then I have to take care of Revel.''

The actress also insists she doesn't want people to ''feel sorry'' for her.

She concluded: ''Right now, meditation is for me to connect to presence, connect to self, and to give my body gratitude and grace and to, honestly, come back to trusting. Women, I want you to know that I feel you. And, God, you are goddesses. And we all deserve so much acknowledgment and love and support and encouragement.

''I don't want people to feel sorry for me. I don't feel sorry for myself, and to go through these experiences and to get pregnant and to be alive ... to be alive is an accomplishment.''