Matthew Morrison fulfilled a ''dream'' when he performed at London's Royal Albert Hall on Tuesday (11.12.18).

The former 'Glee' actor was introduced to the stage by his 'Greatest Dancer' co-star Oti Mabuse as part of the 'Christmas Carols with Bloodwise' evening and ahead of his performance of 'Oh Holy Night', he admitted he'd always wanted to sing at the prestigious venue.

He said: ''There are a few places I've dreamed of singing in, but this is one of them, so thank you for being here.''

As well as host Ore Oduba and the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, the audience were entertained by The 27 - whose new single 'Run' is released in February - and Mud II for a rendition of the group's classic festive hit 'It'll Be Lonely This Christmas.'

Frontman Henry Parker said afterwards: ''It was a really special night and an honour to perform, particularly at such a special venue and for a great cause.

''It was a real privilege to be involved.''

Presenter Ore also showed off his vocal skills with a rendition of 'Let It Snow', while Tony Christie kicked off the guest performances with 'Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire'.

After singing, he sent a special Merry Christmas message to his wife and family who were watching proudly from the audience.

Jazz singer Natalie Rushdie and 'Calendar Girls' performer Anne-Jane Casey - watched by the real women who inspired the production - were also among the guest vocalists for the charity evening, which raised money for blood cancer organisation Bloodwise.