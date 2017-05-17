Matthew Morrison and his wife Renee are expecting their first child together.

The 38-year-old actor has confirmed he is set to become a father, and the former 'Glee' star is very ''excited'' for parenthood and meeting his child.

Speaking to PEOPLE about the exciting news, he said: ''The fact that it's half me and half the person that I love most in this world [is great] ... I'm so excited to meet our child and to see what he or she looks like, and to see what features of my beautiful wife that he or she has.''

And the California-born star believes he will do all he can to be ''the best father'' he possibly can when the tiny tot arrives later this year.

He added: ''I'm so excited, and I just want to be the best father I possibly can be. [I am] looking forward to everything.''

Matthew also announced the news him and his spouse were expecting a baby together on social media, with a video montage of him with the brunette beauty caressing her stomach.

He captioned the clip, which was shared on his Instagram account on Wednesday (17.05.17), with the words: ''Our #MorrisonAdventures have been so epic together, but they have only just begun!! We will have a new addition to the family (sic).''

Matthew is already ''blown away'' with the ''unconditional love'' he already holds for their child, although the baby has yet to be born.

The sweet post continued: ''I'm blown away by the unconditional love that I already possess for this child. I have such a clear vision of the Father that I want to be, but the perfection lies in the balance and teamwork that Renee and I have cultivated. Now, we simply wait with open arms.... (sic).''