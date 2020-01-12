Matthew Morrison and Cheryl are planning a playdate for their sons.

The 41-year-old actor and the 'Parachute' singer work together on the judging panel for UK dance competition 'The Greatest Dancer', and Matthew - who has son Revel, two, with his wife Renee Puente - has now revealed they're planning to take their respective sons to a play centre together.

When asked if Revel is friends with Cheryl's two-year-old son Bear - whom she has with ex-partner Liam Payne - Matthew said: ''Yeah, I think Bear is around six months older than Rev. We didn't get a chance last year, but we're all planning to go to a play centre with them this time.''

The 'Glee' alum can find it hard at times to balance his career with his family life, but says he always puts his family first, and will ''slow down'' his work in order to spend time with his son.

Asked if he finds it difficult to balance travelling for work with family life, he explained: ''That's kinda what it's always been for me. But now, with the addition of a child it's a little different. It's slowed me down work-wise in a beautiful way. If I have to leave home, then I'm going to get the most out of the trip as possible. I'm going to work my butt off and take it in. Because I don't want to be away from my son.''

Even when Matthew is travelling between the UK and New York for work, his wife and his son always make sure to visit him, and don't go more than two weeks without seeing each other.

The 'Music and Lyrics' actor told The Sun on Sunday's Fabulous magazine: ''We split our time between the UK and New York. I basically do six months here and six months there. My wife used to come on all my trips with me, but it's so much harder to travel with a child. We've never gone more than two weeks without seeing each other and so we try to keep it to a week at the most.''