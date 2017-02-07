Animated music caper Sing held on to the top spot at the U.K. box office chart for a second weekend.
The movie, in which Matthew Mcconaughey voices a koala bear who decides to host his own talent contest, earned $4.7 million (£3.8 million) in the first weekend of February (03-05Feb17).
Staying in second spot was another non-mover, T2 Trainspotting, with Danny Boyle's sequel to his 1996 tale of misspent youth and heroin abuse, earning $3.6 million (£2.9 million).
In fact, the whole box office chart had rather familiar feel to it, as Oscar favourite La La Land stayed at number three with $2.25 million (£1.8 million), and in fourth place was M. Night Shyamalan's surprise hit Split with $1.5 million (£1.2 million).
Split, a psychological thriller starring James MCAvoy has performed well on both sides of the Atlantic, having managed to hold on to top spot in the U.S. chart for three consecutive weeks.
Lion, Garth Davis' Oscar nominated tale of an Indian-born adoptee who leaves his new home of Australia to find his birth family, re-entered the top five by earning $989,000 (£800,000).
Based on a true story, this lively and sometimes outrageous adventure is packed with twists...
Since its true story is still so timely after some 150 years, we can forgive...
From Laika (The Boxtrolls), this is one of the most beautiful, sophisticated animated films in...
Kubo is a young boy who lives with his mother. Kubo has always been influences...
The brutal reality of war is those who often die and put their lives on...
Brainy blockbuster maestro Christopher Nolan heads into deep space with this epic adventure, which is...
Indie filmmaking is one of the best niches to find super-talented directors and writers; and...
Richard Linklater is well known in the film industry as one of the stand out...
Mankind is doomed. Following generations of neglect and a lack of care, the planet Earth...