The movie, in which Matthew Mcconaughey voices a koala bear who decides to host his own talent contest, earned $4.7 million (£3.8 million) in the first weekend of February (03-05Feb17).

Staying in second spot was another non-mover, T2 Trainspotting, with Danny Boyle's sequel to his 1996 tale of misspent youth and heroin abuse, earning $3.6 million (£2.9 million).

In fact, the whole box office chart had rather familiar feel to it, as Oscar favourite La La Land stayed at number three with $2.25 million (£1.8 million), and in fourth place was M. Night Shyamalan's surprise hit Split with $1.5 million (£1.2 million).

Split, a psychological thriller starring James MCAvoy has performed well on both sides of the Atlantic, having managed to hold on to top spot in the U.S. chart for three consecutive weeks.

Lion, Garth Davis' Oscar nominated tale of an Indian-born adoptee who leaves his new home of Australia to find his birth family, re-entered the top five by earning $989,000 (£800,000).