Matthew Mcconaughey thinks about what people will say in his eulogy.
The 'Dallas Buyers Club' star admits now he has a family, he wonders what would be said about him at his funeral when he does pass away.
He said: ''It's really fun and interesting for me to go, 'Okay, project forward and look back at your eulogy. What will they say to your eulogy?' Can I live a life where I can look forward to looking back? That's something I've been thinking a lot about. Having children, a family, that thought process kicks in quite a bit.''
And the 50-year-old actor - who has Levi, 11, Vida, 10, and Livingston, seven, with his wife Camila Alves - insists it didn't happen just because he was turning 50, but does admit there is probably something ''subconscious'' about it.
Speaking to People magazine, he added: ''I didn't turn 50 and go, 'Now, I've got to think about heavy stuff.' If anything, I was happy to go, 'You know what? I guess a feel 50 because I'm 50.' But subconsciously, I'm sure it had something to do with it.''
Matthew previously revealed that becoming a father has changed his outlook on his professional life as he went through an ''un-branding phase'' after becoming a dad.
The 'True Detective' actor said: ''I looked up and started to say ... you know what, I just had a son. I said, the character I am in my life, the man I am in my life, the story I'm living is more violent than the characters in the stories that I feel like I'm playing in some of these romantic comedies. So, I took off in kind of an un-branding phase. Not a rebranding phase, an un-branding phase.''
