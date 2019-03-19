Matthew Mcconaughey has been eyed for a lead role in 'The Brigands of Rattlecreek'.

It was reported in 2015 that 'Stoker' director Park Chan-wook was on board to direct the film - known at the time as 'The Brigands of Rattleborge' - however Amazon has since picked up the film and is courting the 49-year-old actor to star.

The script has been penned by S. Craig Zahler and centres on a group of bandits who use a torrential thunderstorm as cover to rob a small town however encounter a local doctor who decides to take revenge on the thieves.

'Dallas Buyers Club' star McConaughey is being considered for the role of the doctor who must team up with the town's Sheriff - who is yet to be cast - to reap revenge on the criminals.

McConaughey recently reunited with his 'Interstellar' co-star Anne Hathaway in the Steven Knight-directed thriller 'Serenity' which follows his fisherman alter ego Baker Dill whose peaceful life is shattered when his ex-wife Karen (Hathaway) tracks him down desperate for help to escape her abusive husband.

The 'Dazed and Confused' actor previously admitted that the 'Ocean's 8' star was one of his few true friends in the movie business and revealed they maintain an off-screen relationship.

He said: ''For me, this business and relations at work are transitory.

''By design you're closer with most people at the time when you're working because it's intense. You're working together and then you go on a press tour and you're around each other and you're with each other's families and then, poof, you go away. And I don't have that many relationships that I maintain.

''Anne and I don't call each other every week, (but) we do still keep in touch.''