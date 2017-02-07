The Texan actor has showcased his serious side of late, taking on starring roles in gritty pieces such as Dallas Buyers Club, Free State of Jones and Gold. But he is set to change pace with his next project, with MCConaughey signing on to play a maverick named Moondog in the new movie, which is being written and directed by Harmony Korine, according to Variety.

While few details about the plot have been released, producers have shared the narrative will follow the misadventures of Moondog, a controversial rogue who lives life to the fullest.

"The Beach Bum will be a wild, audacious ride!" said Korine in a statement. "And I can't think of anyone better than Matthew Mcconaughey to play our hero Moondog, a rebellious charmer in this fast-paced, uplifting and irreverent comedy."

One of the film's producers, Le Grisbi Productions' John Lesher, added that Conaughey's Moondog character is very charismatic.

"In The Beach Bum, Harmony has crafted the perfect movie for our dark and serious time - a refreshingly original, irreverent, and hilarious stoner comedy that only he could create," he said.

Director and screenwriter Korine has helmed Gummo, Julien Donkey-Boy and Mister Lonely, but is probably best known for making 2013's Spring Breakers. The satirical drama, which starred James Franco, Selena Gomez and Vanessa Hudgens, received generally positive reviews from critics and grossed $31 million (£25 million) at the box office worldwide, an impressive taking considering the flick's estimated budget of $5 million (£4 million).

Aside from signing on to play Moondog, MCConaughey is also currently in negotiations to appear opposite Anne Hathaway in Steven Knight's upcoming flick Serenity.

Principal photography on The Beach Bum is scheduled to begin in July (17).