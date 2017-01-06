Matthew Mcconaughey still has high praise for his ex-girlfriend Sandra Bullock, insisting the actress is a real force of nature.
The pair dated after shooting 1996 movie A Time to Kill together, but remained friends after they split amicably, and they still hope to work together again.
"She and I have another version of our relationship to put on film, and we're looking for something," the actor tells Playboy.
"She's not a little girl. She's a woman. She could run a country."
