Matthew Mcconaughey thinks making movies is a ''working vacation''.
The 49-year-old actor has been starring in films for over 25 years but he's ''not bored'' by his career and loves the way it still ''spooks'' him.
He said: ''I'm not bored at all. Acting is like a working vacation for me. I can't wait to go to work. I'm scared about it, I love it. I love the adrenaline of it. I'm confident with it. I'm surprised with it. It spooks me in a good way.''
The 'White Boy Rick' star - who has children Levi, 10, Vida, eight, and five-year-old Livingston with wife Camila Alves - is driven by the fact he wants to make movies his kids can see one day.
He continued to The Guardian newspaper: ''I really like the adventure and experience of diving into it. It's an excavation. It's a construction. It's architecture, building something.
''I'm happy. I look forward to it. I don't make many films my kids can see yet but I look forward to them one day looking at my stuff and going: 'Oh, I see what Dad was doing!'
''[But] we're not sitting them down with 'Killer Joe' any time soon.''
The 'Gold' actor finds as he's getting older, more people are interested in getting advice and stories from him.
He said: ''I have more people that come and want me to share my experiences now than I did before. And I go, 'Yeah, OK, I guess I've been doing this for 26 years. Oh yeah, I'm a father of three. Oh yeah, I do have some experience under my belt.'
''In life in general - but also specifically in our business - there's an initiation process and people don't just let you in. I didn't have many people let me in on some things and years later I'm going, 'Come on, man, you could have just told me that; it took me seven years to figure it out!' ''
