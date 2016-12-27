Matthew Mcconaughey's mum made him rethink his weight gain for new movie Gold when he hit 200 pounds (90.7 kilograms).
The actor loved piling on calories and dined on pizza, burgers and beer to get into character as chain-smoking Kenny Wells in the new film, and admits his wife Camila Alves and their kids also loved him a little chubbier - but his mum wasn't so keen on her son's unhealthy lifestyle.
"My mom was very happy until I got close to 200 pounds, and then she was like, 'All right, fat-a**, that's enough already. You look like you got two pigs wrestling in your trousers'," Matthew tells Playboy magazine.
But the Oscar winner's brother Rooster loved Matt's new look - because it reminded him of their late father.
"My brother said, 'It's Pop all over again'. He thought I was so loosey-goosey and fun, he didn't want me to take off the weight."
MCConaughey admits he thought a lot about his dad while playing Wells in the film.
"Oh man, he loved to eat, drink and host. He was six-three, six-four and weighed about 260 pounds at one point."
