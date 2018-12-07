Matthew Mcconaughey's 86-year-old mother is desperate to be a film star.

The 49-year-old actor's mom Kay visited him on the set of his latest movie 'White Boy Rick' and though she says she likes to see him at work, he believes she has ulterior motives and is still trying to get spotted to get her own big break - and has a bizarre dream project that would see her play her son's older lover.

He said: ''She says it's because she wants to see me, but I always say, 'If I was an accountant in Chicago would you want to see me as often!' She just wants to get into the movies and she is persistent.

''She is 86 and her pitch is always to re-make 'The Graduate', with her as the Anne Bancroft character and me as Dustin Hoffman's character. She thinks it would work and is no big deal. There's Freudian stuff in there!''

Matthew - who has children Levi, 10, Vida, eight, and five-year-old Livingston with wife Camila Alves - plays the father of an undercover police informant in 'White Boy Rick' and described the film as his ''sad country song''.

He told talk show host Graham Norton: ''This role is my sad country song. The character has bad luck on top of bad luck.''

The Oscar-winning star also admitted he isn't entirely sure of the ''truth'' surrounding the story that he turned down the part of Jack Dawson in 'Titanic' before Leonardo Dicaprio was cast because he insisted he was never offered the role.

Asked about the casting story, he said: ''I don't know the real truth. I heard that James Cameron told people I had the part but that I turned it down. I did read with Kate [Winslet] but I was never offered the part. If I was, I'd like to talk to my agent about it!''

The full interview with Matthew will air on 'The Graham Norton Show' on BBC One on Friday (07.12.18).