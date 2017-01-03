The Dallas Buyers Club star's dad Jim died in 1992 and the actor still has fond memories of his healing hands.

"Dad was a barrel of a guy, but he also had these great hands," Matthew tells Playboy magazine. "My mom would get migraines. It didn't matter what pill she took, dad's hands were what got rid of the migraine.

"I'd get earaches, and no matter what I took - drops or whatever - his hands rubbing my ear is what would release it."

And his dad once revived a beloved pet while he and MCConaughey's mother were living apart following a second divorce.

"We had a pet cockatiel and came home one time and found it swirling around the bottom of the toilet, where it had fallen in," the movie star recalls.

"I remember dad hitting his knees, tears coming down, and putting the bird's head in his mouth and blowing his lungs up just enough. Damn if that bird didn't flap back to life.

"He had that bird for another five years."