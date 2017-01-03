Matthew Mcconaughey's late father was a miracle worker who once brought the family's pet cockatiel back to life after it fell into the toilet.
The Dallas Buyers Club star's dad Jim died in 1992 and the actor still has fond memories of his healing hands.
"Dad was a barrel of a guy, but he also had these great hands," Matthew tells Playboy magazine. "My mom would get migraines. It didn't matter what pill she took, dad's hands were what got rid of the migraine.
"I'd get earaches, and no matter what I took - drops or whatever - his hands rubbing my ear is what would release it."
And his dad once revived a beloved pet while he and MCConaughey's mother were living apart following a second divorce.
"We had a pet cockatiel and came home one time and found it swirling around the bottom of the toilet, where it had fallen in," the movie star recalls.
"I remember dad hitting his knees, tears coming down, and putting the bird's head in his mouth and blowing his lungs up just enough. Damn if that bird didn't flap back to life.
"He had that bird for another five years."
Since its true story is still so timely after some 150 years, we can forgive...
From Laika (The Boxtrolls), this is one of the most beautiful, sophisticated animated films in...
Kubo is a young boy who lives with his mother. Kubo has always been influences...
The brutal reality of war is those who often die and put their lives on...
Brainy blockbuster maestro Christopher Nolan heads into deep space with this epic adventure, which is...
Indie filmmaking is one of the best niches to find super-talented directors and writers; and...
Richard Linklater is well known in the film industry as one of the stand out...
Mankind is doomed. Following generations of neglect and a lack of care, the planet Earth...
With the Earth facing a bleak future, pilot and engineer Cooper wants to know how...