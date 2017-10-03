Matthew Mcconaughey has urged his fans to ''keep giving'' what they can to the Hurricane Harvey relief efforts.
The 47-year-old actor hails from the US state of Texas which was hit by the devastating natural disaster last month, and although newer disasters - such as Hurricane Irma and Hurricane Maria which have struck Florida and the Caribbean - are slowly pushing the destruction in Texas out of the headlines, the star believes the cause is just as important as ever.
He said: ''You can sponsor a family that they rescued and is out of their home ... up to a year. One hundred dollars a family member for one month. Just keep giving, just keep living and just get a Texas flag on it, because, as we all know, this will be back page news in the next month.''
The 'Interstellar' actor and his wife Camila Alves - with whom he has three children, Levi, nine, Vida, seven, and Livingston, four - have also been helping the relief effort themselves, through their Just Keep Livin' charity.
Matthew told Entertainment Tonight: ''With what time Camila and I had, we hosted a few events. One was for Rebuild Texas that aired everywhere.''
Just Keep Livin' is currently selling an exclusive t-shirt designed to raise money for the victims of the hurricane, which features the Texan flag alongside the words ''just keep givin, just keep livin''.
A description of the shirt on the charity's website reads: ''This special edition T-shirt is one small way the just keep livin family can help with the hurricane relief effort.
''All net proceeds from the sale of this shirt will benefit the hurricane relief effort. (sic)''
Currently, the foundation only ships to the US, and the exclusive t-shirt costs $25.
