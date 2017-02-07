Matthew Mcconaughey is to star in new '' stoner comedy'' 'The Beach Bum'.

The 47-year-old actor is to play Moondog in the movie which is being written-and-directed by 'Spring Breakers' helmer Harmony Korine, a ''rebellious and loveable rogue'' who lives life to the full.

McConaughey has been cast in the lead role as the character is like him; a surf-loving, beach-going, laidback hunk.

John Lesher for LeGrisbi Productions, Anonymous Content's Steve Golin and Iconoclast's Mourad Belkeddar, Charles-Marie Anthonioz and Nicolas Lhermitte will all produce

Discussing McConaughey's casting, Korine said: '''The Beach Bum' will be a wild, audacious ride! And I can't think of anyone better than Matthew McConaughey to play our hero Moondog, a rebellious charmer in this fast-paced, uplifting and irreverent comedy.''

Lesher added: ''In 'The Beach Bum,' Harmony has crafted the perfect movie for our dark and serious time - a refreshingly original, irreverent, and hilarious stoner comedy that only he could create. I am thrilled to be working with him, as well as my friends at Anonymous and Iconoclast, on what is sure to redefine the genre and take its place amongst the great comedies.''

Shooting on the project is due to begin in July.

McConaughey has starred in a stoner comedy before when he appeared in coming-of-age movie 'Dazed and Confused' back in 1993.

The Oscar winner was also infamously arrested for suspected marijuana possession and possession of drug paraphernalia back in 1999 when cops were called to investigate a noise complaint at his Texas home and found him dancing naked and playing the bongos while another man joined in and clapped along.

He was held for nine hours in county jail before being released on a $1,000 bond with all drugs charges against him eventually being dropped and he previously insisted he doesn't regret what happened one bit.

The 'Gold' star said: ''I was not raised to be in jail. What's wrong with beating on your drums in your birthday suit? I have no regrets about the way I got there. [I learnt to] shut the window that has the beautiful scent of jasmine blowing in because it's two in the morning and you might wake a neighbour.''