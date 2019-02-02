Oscar-winning actor Matthew Mcconaughey has revealed that he still hasn't lost all the weight he gained for 'Gold'.
Matthew Mcconaughey still hasn't lost all the weight he gained for 'Gold'.
The 49-year-old actor piled on the pounds to play prospector Kenny Wells in the 2016 movie and though he worked hard to get back in shape for his role in new movie 'Serenity', he's still got ''a couple of things'' he thought he'd have shifted by now.
He said: ''It's been a while. I needed to get in shape. I wanted to. I was 220lbs in 'Gold', of which I still have a couple of things back here [on my back].
''I thought these guys were renting but they seem like they've moved in.
''I had a trainer on 'Serenity' and he became the trainer for all the rest of the actors on set.''
However, Matthew - who has children Levi, 10, Vida, nine, and Livingston, six, with wife Camila Alves - refused to work out on the days he was filming because he values his sleep too much.
He said to Red magazine: ''I won't work out on days I work. I'm not getting up at 4am to work out before a 6am call. No. I need my sleep more than that. I love healthy eating.''
And over the years, the 'Failure to Launch' actor has changed his eating habits to keep his weight in check.
He explained: ''I eat for energy. Last night we had a great Italian, pastas and steaks. But I didn't work today.
''When I work, I eat smaller amounts four or five times a day to keep energy throughout the day. Little tricks I've learnt are things like don't eat your main meal after 6.30pm.
''You can actually eat what you want if you don't eat after 6.30pm, because you're burning a lot.
''If you have that meal when it tastes best, which is about 9pm .... Some good bread or pasta at 9pm and go right to sleep on it?
''I love doing that but you would look at me and go, 'Oh I can tell you love doing that, Matthew!' You know what I mean? So yes, I am conscious.
''My diet is mainly for energy but it's also about maintaining a certain look.''
Janelle Monáe parties and drives with her girl squad in the video for her latest single 'Crazy, Classic, Life', taken from her album 'Dirty...
Continuing the softer sound of their 2015 release 'That's the Spirit', BMTH are about to release 'Amo' (January 25th 2019) featuring their newest...
To coincide with the new BBC mini-series adaptation of leporine epic Watership Down, Sam Smith has unveiled a new single entitled 'Fire on Fire'.
Her first single since leaving the jungle on 'I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!', Fleur East drops the super-choreographed video for 'Favourite...
Dropping the video for his latest album's second single, 'Excuses', is Olly Murs just months after the release of 'Moves' featuring Snoop Dogg.
Professor Green and Rag'n'Bone Man have teamed up for a heart-wrenching video for their single 'Photographs'.
He released 'Everythang's Corrupt' last month, and now Ice Cube has dropped a video for the record's third single 'That New Funkadelic'.
Dappy has unveiled a new stripped down number entitled 'Count On Me' more than six years after the release of his debut solo album.
Jake Chambers is an 11-year-old boy who has been having visions of a strange other...
Based on a true story, this lively and sometimes outrageous adventure is packed with twists...
Since its true story is still so timely after some 150 years, we can forgive...
From Laika (The Boxtrolls), this is one of the most beautiful, sophisticated animated films in...
Kubo is a young boy who lives with his mother. Kubo has always been influences...
Buster Moon is one of the good guys, he's a koala who's lived his life...
The brutal reality of war is those who often die and put their lives on...
Brainy blockbuster maestro Christopher Nolan heads into deep space with this epic adventure, which is...
Indie filmmaking is one of the best niches to find super-talented directors and writers; and...
Richard Linklater is well known in the film industry as one of the stand out...