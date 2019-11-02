Matthew Mcconaughey helped delivered 1,600 meals to first responders and shelters battling the fires in Los Angeles on Friday (01.11.19).

The 'Gold' actor worked with the Operation BBQ Relief team, made up of his own bourbon brand Wild Turkey's volunteers, to provide food to 800 people at 20 fire stations in California, ''his second home'', and 800 meals were also prepared for homeless shelters.

The 49-year-old star also took to social media to call on locals to get involved and volunteer.

Speaking in a Facebook Live, Matthew said: ''Teaming up with Operation BBQ Relief as part of the Wild Turkey 'With Thanks' has never been more meaningful.

''Little did we know when planning this annual event that California, my second home, would once again be hit with devastating fires. ''Being able to provide meals to the men and women who put themselves on the line is an honour for me, Jimmy and Eddie Russell.

''We are grateful to be here today to say thank you, shine a light on their unwavering conviction, and hopefully inspire others to get involved and help in their own communities.''

Last October, Matthew surprised first responders of Hurricane Harvey in Texas.

The 'Interstellar' actor posed for pictures with some of the ''heroic men and women'', who worked tirelessly on the front line to help aid victims of the devastating tropical cyclone, which killed 68 people and caused $125 billion in damage to properties in his home state in September 2017.

The star - who hails from Austin - said at the time: ''I'm Texas born and raised, so acknowledging the hard work and dedication of first responders in Houston is meaningful to me personally.

''Over the past year alone with the hurricanes in Puerto Rico, the Carolinas and Florida and the fires in California, the number of heroic men and women on the front lines of natural disasters is staggering.''