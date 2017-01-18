The actors play best friends on the hunt for gold in the new film, and to lay the foundation for their movie relationship, the Dallas Buyers Club star decided they should spend some time one-on-one to build up the trust and loyalty their two characters share onscreen.

"When I met Edgar in Indonesia, the first thing I said was, 'Let's take a walk', and we took a walk," he recalled on U.S. breakfast show Good Morning America.

MCConaughey and Ramirez touched on a variety of topics during the conversation, but they vowed never to utter a word of what they had discussed to anyone else - no matter how many times they were asked.

"You know, if you're good at keeping a secret, you don't ever tell anyone," the Oscar winner said. "The ultimate way of keeping a secret, I believe, is that if I share something with you and you and I are in a 10-foot dinghy in the middle of the Pacific Ocean 50 years from now, if I bring it up, you'll be like, 'I don't know what you're talking about.' That's really keeping a secret. That's taking it almost past the grave."

"Once you share it, you forget it, and that's the secret that we have," Matthew explained of their pact. "The director wanted to know some answers, the producers wanted to know some answers, and we were just like, 'None of your business.'"

MCConaughey portrays unlucky businessman Kenny Wells in the upcoming adventure, which is based on the true story of the Bre-X mining scandal in 1993, when company bosses claimed to have discovered gold in the jungles of Indonesia.

One scene required the father-of-three to get up close to a real-life tiger, and the 47-year-old admits he was terrified something would go wrong during the daring shoot, which was scheduled for the final day.

"I did touch this tiger; I'm not acting in this scene, I'm scared!" he laughed. "The trainer, who seemed to be a commonsensical (sic) man, I said, 'Give me the real skinny, what's the real danger?' He said, 'It is a meat-eating mammal. I have fed it, so it's not really hungry, but he's young as well so he's very curious, and if he gets curious, he could lunge.'

"I go, 'So you have the lunger (equipment to pull the animal back)?' and he goes, 'I can't stop him from lunging, but after that, I can get him.' And I'm like, 'What? So I take the first one (hit)?'."

Luckily, the tiger scene went to plan, but MCConaughey admits he should have realised the danger involved earlier on as he serves as a co-producer on the project.

He said, "I'm a producer on it, so I had something to do with that sketch, thinking about it."