Matthew Mcconaughey gave life advice to high school students in his home state of Texas this week as he urged the kids to ''take a minute'' throughout the day to ''check in with yourself''.
Matthew Mcconaughey has urged high school students to ''take a minute'' throughout the day to ''check in with yourself''.
The 49-year-old star turned up to a Just Keep Livin Foundation event at Texas Rangers MLB Youth Academy at Mercy Street Sports Complex this week, and he took the time to speak to the kids and give them some life advice.
As reported by SportsDay, he told students from Sam Houston on Tuesday (05.03.19): ''I'm 49 and I still have to work on it every day.
''Just try to take a minute in the morning, take a minute in the afternoon, take a minute before bed, and sit there and check in with yourself.''
The children were recently rocked by the death of their teacher, Rebecca Pfleger, who passed away last month at the age of 46.
Matthew opened up to the kids about being thankful, taking risks and focusing on the positive side.
However, he also told them ''not to just brush over the hardships in life, to unpack them''.
He encouraged them to ask the question: ''Why was this part of my life?''
The proud parent has three children of his own - Levi, 10, Vida, nine, and six-year-old Livingston - with wife Camila Alves, and he has previously opened up about how he always wanted to raise a family.
He has described it as ''the greatest privilege and the greatest responsibility'', and something he was striving for even as a youngster himself.
He said: ''The only thing I've ever known I've wanted to be, since I was eight years old, 100 per cent knew it, clear, natural law, was to be a dad.
''I always knew I wanted to be a dad. I've always revered that as the greatest thing a man can do, be a father. It's the greatest privilege and the greatest responsibility.''
With the 61st Grammy Awards fast approaching, we have revised the long list of nominees once again and think we've made up our mind about who will be...
After a 21-year gap between albums and a full 19-year break as a band, Sleeper seem at last to be back in earnest.
Jay McAllister - otherwise known as Beans On Toast - brings his raucous road show to Kent's infamous seaside town.
Having announced her debut album 'When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?', Billie Eilish unveils a sinister video for her new single 'Bury a...
Imagine Dragons have now unveiled the official video for their single 'Bad Liar', following their recent animated lyric video.
Brit Award-nominated Tom Walker unveils the video for his newest single 'Just You and I' taken from his debut studio album 'What a Time To Be Alive'.
Stalker Miller have seen a will and determination come to fruition with the release of their debut album 'Homegrown By Joan'.
Jake Chambers is an 11-year-old boy who has been having visions of a strange other...
Based on a true story, this lively and sometimes outrageous adventure is packed with twists...
Since its true story is still so timely after some 150 years, we can forgive...
From Laika (The Boxtrolls), this is one of the most beautiful, sophisticated animated films in...
Kubo is a young boy who lives with his mother. Kubo has always been influences...
Buster Moon is one of the good guys, he's a koala who's lived his life...
The brutal reality of war is those who often die and put their lives on...
Brainy blockbuster maestro Christopher Nolan heads into deep space with this epic adventure, which is...
Indie filmmaking is one of the best niches to find super-talented directors and writers; and...
Richard Linklater is well known in the film industry as one of the stand out...