Matthew Mcconaughey has urged high school students to ''take a minute'' throughout the day to ''check in with yourself''.

The 49-year-old star turned up to a Just Keep Livin Foundation event at Texas Rangers MLB Youth Academy at Mercy Street Sports Complex this week, and he took the time to speak to the kids and give them some life advice.

As reported by SportsDay, he told students from Sam Houston on Tuesday (05.03.19): ''I'm 49 and I still have to work on it every day.

''Just try to take a minute in the morning, take a minute in the afternoon, take a minute before bed, and sit there and check in with yourself.''

The children were recently rocked by the death of their teacher, Rebecca Pfleger, who passed away last month at the age of 46.

Matthew opened up to the kids about being thankful, taking risks and focusing on the positive side.

However, he also told them ''not to just brush over the hardships in life, to unpack them''.

He encouraged them to ask the question: ''Why was this part of my life?''

The proud parent has three children of his own - Levi, 10, Vida, nine, and six-year-old Livingston - with wife Camila Alves, and he has previously opened up about how he always wanted to raise a family.

He has described it as ''the greatest privilege and the greatest responsibility'', and something he was striving for even as a youngster himself.

He said: ''The only thing I've ever known I've wanted to be, since I was eight years old, 100 per cent knew it, clear, natural law, was to be a dad.

''I always knew I wanted to be a dad. I've always revered that as the greatest thing a man can do, be a father. It's the greatest privilege and the greatest responsibility.''