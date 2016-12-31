Matthew Mcconaughey accepted his role in 'The Dark Tower' because he can be the ''creator and author'' of his own character.
Matthew Mcconaughey accepted his role in 'The Dark Tower' because he can be the ''creator and author'' of his own character.
The 47-year-old actor is set to play the role of Man in Black in the movie adaptation of Stephen King's novel series of the same name, and has revealed he opted to help kick-start a new movie franchise rather than take up a role in an existing one because he has more creative freedom with his character.
Asked why he chose to take on 'The Dark Tower' instead of a sequel movie such as 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2', the star said: ''I like 'Guardians of the Galaxy', but what I saw was 'It's successful, and now we've got room to make a colourful part for another big-name actor.' I'd feel like an amendment. 'The Dark Tower' script was well written, I like the director (Nikolaj Arcel) and his take on it, and I can be the creator, the author of the Man in Black -a.k.a. the Devil - in my version of this Stephen King novel.''
And for Matthew - who will star in the movie alongside Idris Elba's Gunslinger - part of the appeal for the new franchise was how ''grounded'' it is despite being based in an ''alternate universe''.
He told PlayBoy magazine: ''We've done the first one. It's a fantastic thriller that takes place in another realm, an alternate universe, but it's very much grounded. For instance, the Gunslinger's weapon isn't a lightsaber or something; it's a pistol. I enjoyed approaching my character as if I were the Devil having a good time, getting turned on by exposing human hypocrisies wherever he finds them.''
'The Dark Tower' is expected to be released in July 2017.
The Mexican actor plays Captain Cassian Andor in the Star Wars Anthology film.
Lorde, Eminem and four other major artists who ought to be releasing new music in 2017.
Lin-Manuel Miranda's post-Hamilton career.
It was a year of dog smuggling charges, acrimonious break-ups, rock tours and blockbuster cameos for Johnny Depp in 2016.
Since its true story is still so timely after some 150 years, we can forgive...
From Laika (The Boxtrolls), this is one of the most beautiful, sophisticated animated films in...
Kubo is a young boy who lives with his mother. Kubo has always been influences...
The brutal reality of war is those who often die and put their lives on...
Brainy blockbuster maestro Christopher Nolan heads into deep space with this epic adventure, which is...
Indie filmmaking is one of the best niches to find super-talented directors and writers; and...
Richard Linklater is well known in the film industry as one of the stand out...
Mankind is doomed. Following generations of neglect and a lack of care, the planet Earth...
With the Earth facing a bleak future, pilot and engineer Cooper wants to know how...