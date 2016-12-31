Matthew Mcconaughey accepted his role in 'The Dark Tower' because he can be the ''creator and author'' of his own character.

The 47-year-old actor is set to play the role of Man in Black in the movie adaptation of Stephen King's novel series of the same name, and has revealed he opted to help kick-start a new movie franchise rather than take up a role in an existing one because he has more creative freedom with his character.

Asked why he chose to take on 'The Dark Tower' instead of a sequel movie such as 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2', the star said: ''I like 'Guardians of the Galaxy', but what I saw was 'It's successful, and now we've got room to make a colourful part for another big-name actor.' I'd feel like an amendment. 'The Dark Tower' script was well written, I like the director (Nikolaj Arcel) and his take on it, and I can be the creator, the author of the Man in Black -a.k.a. the Devil - in my version of this Stephen King novel.''

And for Matthew - who will star in the movie alongside Idris Elba's Gunslinger - part of the appeal for the new franchise was how ''grounded'' it is despite being based in an ''alternate universe''.

He told PlayBoy magazine: ''We've done the first one. It's a fantastic thriller that takes place in another realm, an alternate universe, but it's very much grounded. For instance, the Gunslinger's weapon isn't a lightsaber or something; it's a pistol. I enjoyed approaching my character as if I were the Devil having a good time, getting turned on by exposing human hypocrisies wherever he finds them.''

'The Dark Tower' is expected to be released in July 2017.