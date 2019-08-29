Matthew Mcconaughey has joined the University of Texas a professor.

The 49-year-old star has been a visiting instructor for three years at the Moody College of Communications in his home state, and now he is a permanent member of the Department of Radio-Television-Film teaching the Script to Screen film production class.

He said in a statement: ''It's the class I wish I would have had when I was in film school. Working in the classroom with these students gives me a chance to prepare them.

''Making movies, turning words on paper into film, is both a science and art - no matter the time or generation. The elements of truth and genuine joy for the process are timeless. That will always be our classroom focus.''

The 'Dallas Buyers Club' actor graduated with a film degree from UT Austin back in 1993, and has gone on to become a household Hollywood name.

Jay Bernhardt - the Dean of Moody College - added: ''We are proud to welcome Professor McConaughey to officially join our world-class faculty.

''Matthew cares deeply for our school and our students, and we are thrilled that he shares his time and talent to help prepare the next generation of media leaders and innovators.''

Earlier this year, the star turned up to a Just Keep Livin' Foundation event at Texas Rangers MLB Youth Academy at Mercy Street Sports Complex as he urged high school students to ''take a minute'' throughout the day to ''check in with yourself''.

He told students from Sam Houston: ''I'm 49 and I still have to work on it every day. Just try to take a minute in the morning, take a minute in the afternoon, take a minute before bed, and sit there and check in with yourself.''

The children were recently rocked by the death of their teacher, Rebecca Pfleger, who passed away last month at the age of 46.

Matthew opened up to the kids about being thankful, taking risks and focusing on the positive side.

However, he also told them ''not to just brush over the hardships in life, to unpack them''.

He encouraged them to ask the question: ''Why was this part of my life?''