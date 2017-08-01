Matthew Mcconaughey has been poking fun at Idris Elba after he was named Rear of the Year, branding him ''the ass of class''.
The 'Dark Tower' actor has been poking fun at his co-star after he was named Rear of the Year last week, but after giving him the moniker he checked to make sure it wasn't a worldwide accolade.
Matthew quipped: ''He's got a trophy - the ass of class.
''Is this an English award? Is it an international ass?''
In a joint interview with 'Entertainment Tonight', Idris replied: ''It's not international, it's England. I think I'm Rear of the Year in England.
''That morning when the announcement came out, I took a good look in the mirror and I was like, 'Ok, fair enough.' ''
Matthew saw the funny side of Idris' comments about his derriere accolade, but was left speechless.
He added: ''I don't know ... I don't know what to say about that. I wasn't expecting [it].''
Tony Edwards, organiser and CEO of the Rear Of The Year Awards, admitted last week the 'Luther' star had won the prize for having a ''well-toned, firm'' behind.
He said: ''Idris is also a kick-boxer which, along with his other workouts, has ensured a particularly well-toned, firm rear.''
Tony - who awarded British TV presenter Rachel Riley with the female Rear of the Year gong - also insisted it is not always the ''biggest butt'' which triumphs.
He added: ''Both Idris and Rachel's celebrity rears represent perfect examples of today's toned and firm gluteus maximus - with quality rather than quantity as the essential fashion keynote.
''Biggest is not best when it comes to bottoms.''
