Matthew Mcconaughey's wife rejected his advances twice.

The 'Gold' star has opened up about the first night he met his now-wife Camila Alves, who he wed in 2012.

He said: ''So I'm healthily single, at a club on Sunset. I'm not even a club guy, but this night I was a club guy, and I'm making margaritas at the end of the table. Then this figure moves across the room. I remember saying to myself, 'What is that?' I didn't say, 'Who is that,' I said, 'What is that?' She sits down, and I can't get my eyes off her. And I'm waving, trying to get [her attention].

''I go over and introduce myself. And I go, 'Would you and your friends like to come over and have a drink?' Which then, she came by herself. Now we sit down, music's playing. I make a margarita. That night I spoke 25 minutes of the best Spanish I've ever spoken in my life. She spoke Portuguese. I don't think I ever understood Portuguese as well as I did that night. I was focused. It worked.''

However, it all ended well and Matthew - who shares Levi, eight, Vida, seven, and Livingston, four, with Camila - and he was impressed with how well she was ''holding court with his buddies and his housekeeper'' the next morning.

Speaking on Howard Stern's Sirius XM show, he added: ''So we go back to the house and continue the party for a while and I'm trying to extend the time. And now she's like, 'OK, I'm gonna go. I'm gonna get a cab.' And I'm like, 'No, no. Don't do that. It's way too late. Take the guest bedroom.' ...

''[The next morning she was] holding court with my buddies and our housekeeper, eating breakfast like they'd been buddies for 10 years. That's a woman who knows herself ... There [was] no walk of shame. She stayed over, and she knows who she is.''