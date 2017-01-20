Matthew Mcconaughey has confessed his now-wife Camila Alves rejected his advances twice in one night before agreeing to stay over on his third attempt.
The 'Gold' star has opened up about the first night he met his now-wife Camila Alves, who he wed in 2012.
He said: ''So I'm healthily single, at a club on Sunset. I'm not even a club guy, but this night I was a club guy, and I'm making margaritas at the end of the table. Then this figure moves across the room. I remember saying to myself, 'What is that?' I didn't say, 'Who is that,' I said, 'What is that?' She sits down, and I can't get my eyes off her. And I'm waving, trying to get [her attention].
''I go over and introduce myself. And I go, 'Would you and your friends like to come over and have a drink?' Which then, she came by herself. Now we sit down, music's playing. I make a margarita. That night I spoke 25 minutes of the best Spanish I've ever spoken in my life. She spoke Portuguese. I don't think I ever understood Portuguese as well as I did that night. I was focused. It worked.''
However, it all ended well and Matthew - who shares Levi, eight, Vida, seven, and Livingston, four, with Camila - and he was impressed with how well she was ''holding court with his buddies and his housekeeper'' the next morning.
Speaking on Howard Stern's Sirius XM show, he added: ''So we go back to the house and continue the party for a while and I'm trying to extend the time. And now she's like, 'OK, I'm gonna go. I'm gonna get a cab.' And I'm like, 'No, no. Don't do that. It's way too late. Take the guest bedroom.' ...
''[The next morning she was] holding court with my buddies and our housekeeper, eating breakfast like they'd been buddies for 10 years. That's a woman who knows herself ... There [was] no walk of shame. She stayed over, and she knows who she is.''
