'Harry Potter' star Matthew Lewis is feeling ''humbled'' after his missing wallet, which had an engraved letter from his wife inside it, has been returned to him.
Matthew Lewis' wallet has been returned to him.
The 'Harry Potter' star was left devastated when his purse, which contained an engraved letter from his wife Angela Jones, was lost earlier this week.
However, through the power of Twitter, the sentimental trinket and his money and bank cards have now been handed back to him after they went missing in East London.
The 'Happy Valley' star says he is feeling ''humbled'' by the help of his fans, who he has admitted he owes ''a debt of gratitude''.
Updating his 1.44 million followers on Friday (25.01.19), he tweeted: ''Wow. You guys are dope. Really humbled by this response. That got more pick up than any of my Brexit material. And guess what I have? My wallet! I did not expect that to happen. I owe you all a debt of gratitude and can't thank you all enough. You're amazing. This is a good day. (sic)''
The 29-year-old actor - who is best known for playing Neville Longbottom in the wizarding franchise - had said at the time he was willing to ''call it evens'' if the person who has it simply handed over the memento.
He wrote: ''Yo, if you stole my wallet in East London yesterday or even if you just found it: it's yours, keep it, have the money, the cards, the lot.
''But the note from my wife engraved on a piece of metal, if you can post that to the address on the driving licence I'd call it evens. Please?''
Matthew first met events planner Angela at a Wizarding World event at Universal Studios in Orlando, where she works, in January 2016, and he proposed to his spouse in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris that December.
The 'Me Before You' star confirmed they were married last May, in a humorous tweet in which he bemoaned missing out on watching Arctic Monkeys perform because he was too busy saying his vows.
Posting a picture of himself with his bride on the micro-blogging site, Matthew wrote: ''Not only did I miss @ArcticMonkeys in LA but they were performing in Italy at the same time we were there and my wife made me get married instead. Fuming. (sic)''
