'Harry Potter' star Matthew Lewis has asked for an engraved letter from his wife to be returned after his wallet was stolen.

The 'Harry Potter' star, who tied the knot with Angela Jones in May, has been left devastated after the sentimental trinket disappeared in East London, and took to Twitter on Tuesday (22.01.19) to ask whoever has his purse to keep the money and bank cards, but return the personal metal note.

The 29-year-old actor - who is best known for playing Neville Longbottom in the wizarding franchise - says he will ''call it evens'' if the person who has it simply hands over the memento.

He wrote: ''Yo, if you stole my wallet in East London yesterday or even if you just found it: it's yours, keep it, have the money, the cards, the lot.

''But the note from my wife engraved on a piece of metal, if you can post that to the address on the driving licence I'd call it evens. Please?''

Matthew first met events planner Angela at a Wizarding World event at Universal Studios in Orlando, where she works, in January 2016.

It was reported at the time of their engagement that Matthew proposed to Angela in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris.

The 'Me Before You' star confirmed they were married last May, in a humorous tweet in which he bemoaned missing out on watching Arctic Monkeys perform because he was too busy saying his vows.

Posting a picture of himself with his bride on the micro-blogging site, Matthew wrote: ''Not only did I miss @ArcticMonkeys in LA but they were performing in Italy at the same time we were there and my wife made me get married instead. Fuming. (sic)''

The couple announced their engagement in December 2016, when a representative for the actor said they were ''over the moon''.

They added: ''They're both over the moon. They got together in July and hit it off straight away.''