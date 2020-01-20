Matthew Goode and Annabelle Wallis have joined the cast of festive film 'Silent Night'.

The British stars have signed up for the seasonal movie, which will also feature Keira Knightley and 'Jojo Rabbit' star Roman Griffin Davis. The film has been described as fun for people ''who secretly dread'' the holidays and will explore how the British celebrate Christmas.

At the centre of the plot is a married couple navigating life during the festivities, with Keira playing the wife. Deadline suggests that the film will also focus on extended family, so it is unclear whether 'Downton Abbey' star Matthew will play the husband.

Keira and Matthew did recently collaborate in 'Official Secrets' and also starred together in 'The Imitation Game'.

According to Baz Bamigboye of the Daily Mail newspaper, American actor Rami Malek - whose parents are Egyptian immigrants - had expressed an interest in the part, but was turned down as the role had to be played by a British performer.

The film will be directed by Camille Griffin, Roman's mother, from her own original screenplay. It will be produced by Matthew Vaughn under his Marv Films' banner alongside Trudie Styler and Celine Rattray of Maven Pictures.

Matthew, 48, said: ''Camille's script is haunting and original - I was immediately captivated when I read it. I am very excited to be supporting her directorial debut and I can't wait to make this film alongside Celine and Trudie.''

Trudie added: ''Celine and I are thrilled to continue Maven's mission of greater representation for women in film. Our writer-director Camille is a talented, distinctive new voice. We are excited to be collaborating with Matthew on this film, and also the brilliant Keira and Roman.

Production is due to begin on February 17 and is moving at pace because of Keira's availability. The Daily Mail reports that the 34-year-old signed up to do the film immediately as Camille's screenplay grabbed her.