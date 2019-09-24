Matthew Davis and his wife are expecting a baby.

The 'Vampire Diaries' actor took to Instagram to confirm his significant other Kiley Casciano is pregnant with their daughter, who is due in April 2020.

He wrote: ''Arriving 2020!!! (sic)''

The 41-year-old star shared a picture of some baby clothes emblazoned with the writing ''and then there were five'' - which is a reference to the couple, their two dogs, and their impending arrival - and another top which read ''s**t just got real''.

Kiley shared another image on her Instagram containing different baby clothes, including one top which read ''daddy's super star'', and she revealed they are having a girl.

She captioned the image: ''Arriving April 2020 #babygirl (sic)''

The pair married in December last year at the Albertson Wedding Chapel in Los Angeles, just hours after Matthew popped the question.

'Ozark' star Kiley wrote on her Instagram Stories: ''This is where we got married ... in a strip mall''

Referring to his socks, Matthew joked: ''I'd like to thank Bill Murray for making an appearance at our wedding yesterday''

And the 'Legally Blonde' actor - who played Alaric Saltzman in 'The Vampire Diaries' and in spin-off 'Legacies' - revealed he had asked Kiley to marry him just three hours before they tied the knot.

He wrote: ''When you ask your lover if they want to get married while shopping in the produce section of Erewhon, and 3 hours later you're married on Christmas Eve Eve.

''Thanks to Abbot Kinney for the last minute provisions. (sic)''