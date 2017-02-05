Matt Willis wouldn't ban his kids from taking drugs.

The Busted rocker - who has Isabelle, seven, Ace, five, and Trixie, nine months, with wife Emma Willis - has been to rehab numerous times in the past and though he would warn his brood of the dangers of illegal substances, he still wants them to have fun and ''find out s**t'' themselves.

Asked if he worries about his children taking drugs when they're older, he said: ''I've thought about that quite a lot. I don't think there's anything I can do. If they're going to take drugs, they're going to take drugs.

''I can tell them why I think certain things are dangerous, but do I want them not to smoke weed at college and go to parties and have great times with their friends? I don't know if I want to be that guy.

''I want them to live their lives and find out s**t for themselves.''

The 33-year-old musician is thankful for the support of his TV presenter wife because he knows his addiction caused problems in their relationship, but Emma stuck by him and now they are happier than ever.

He told Fabulous magazine: ''She met me when I was a bit of a f***ing tearaway. We went snowboarding in 2005 and I think that was the first time she was like, 'F***ing hell, this guy is out of control!' Then by March I was in rehab.

''She's f**king amazing and stuck with me the whole time. I don't know why.

''Of course, it was testing. There were times when we thought we couldn't carry on any more. Unfortunately it was always down to me as it was always my s**t f***ing it up.

''I'm so thankful to her because she really helped me through that, and now life is great.''

While Matt admits he thinks about his sobriety ''every day'' he would love to know what makes him susceptible to addiction and has even considered taking a hallucinogenic substance in a bid to get some answers.

Discussing why he is affected by taking drugs, he said: ''I've thought about it loads and it f***ing drives me crazy!

''There's this thing called ayahuasca, which is a hallucinogenic drink from the jungle. You go to the spirit world and can get answers to your questions.

''I was like, 'I need to f**king do this', and Emma was like, 'Wait a sec, you want to go and take drugs to find out why you take drugs?' ''