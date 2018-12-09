Matt Willis is ''addicted'' to Instagram.

The Busted star has no intention of letting his three children, Isabelle, nine, Ace, seven, and two-year-old Trixie - who he has with wife Emma Willis - use social media sites until they are much older, but admitted his own use is getting out of hand.

He said: ''There is no social media in my home until I decide my children can have it.

''When my daughter is at secondary school, she can have a phone so I can contact her.

''At the moment they have no access to it and we don't put them on there.

''I'm addicted to it myself, I'm constantly checking Instagram. It drives my wife nuts.''

Matt's bandmate, Charlie Simpson - who has Arlo, three, and nine-month-old Jago with wife Anna - agrees with his social media stance.

He said: ''You don't want your kid to be the one who doesn't have it, but I won't let my kids go on social media until they're at least 12.''

However, both stars - who are joined in the band by James Bourne, who has no children - are keen to have their kids follow in their musical footsteps.

Charlie said: ''I want them to - Arlo's really musical. ''I'll encourage it but I'll also be very frank about the music industry today.''

Matt added: ''I want my kids to go into music. I just got Ace his first bass for his birthday.''

Earlier this year, Matt and Emma marked their 10th anniversary with a wedding vow renewal ceremony and it's inspired Charlie - who has been married for four years - to want to do the same thing.

He said: ''I'd never considered renewing my vows but maybe we'll do it to mark 10 years too.''