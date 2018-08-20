Matt Willis enlisted his son to be his best man at his wedding vow renewal ceremony.

The Busted star and his wife Emma Willis - who have children Isabelle, nine, Ace, six, and two-year-old Trixie together - reaffirmed their commitment to one another last month and the 35-year-old musician loved having his little boy by his side when they were exchanging their vows.

Speaking on UK TV show 'This Morning', he said: ''Ace was my best man, and it was the most amazing thing, he had the ring and he kind of fumbled with it a little bit and it was the cutest thing ever.''

Though the couple loved their celebration, Matt admitted he and Emma were also ''a bit embarrassed'' because they worried their celebration - which saw the 'Celebrity Big Brother' host and all their female guests wear their original wedding gowns - was ''a bit cheesy''.

He said: ''It was an amazing day. Although, I'll be honest, we were a little embarrassed at the time, it was one of those ideas where we thought it would be cool but when we got to it then it seemed a bit cheesy and awful and we felt a bit embarrassed.''

The pair got married in 2008, and made the decision on their wedding day to renew their vows on their tenth anniversary.

He said: ''The day after we got married, Emma sat down and was a bit kind of sad, because she had been looking forward to it for such a long time, she put in so much effort. And she said in 10 years we're going to come back and do it all again.

''Luckily, I hung in there and then 10 years just kind of crept up on us, we got to nine years and then suddenly it was 10 years so we went and did it all again. She's lumbered with me now, we have three kids!''